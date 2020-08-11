20 more dead from COVID-19, another 1,549 infected

State health officials reported 20 more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, while another 1,549 have become infected with the respiratory disease.

That brings the state's death toll to 7,657 since the outbreak began with 196,948 individual infections as well.

The state's seven-day rolling average positivity rate is at 4.1%. The daily positivity rate was slightly less Tuesday at 3.7%, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.

IDPH officials reported 1,459 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals statewide and 336 of those were in intensive care beds.