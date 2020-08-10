Illinois reports 1,319 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

New cases of COVID-19 increased by 1,319 Monday and one person died of the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health said.

The brings the total cases statewide to 195,399 and fatalities to 7,637.

Typically, COVID-19 cases and fatalities are lower on Mondays because not all sources, such as county coroners' offices, report data over the weekend. The last time the department listed a single death was July 26.

The COVID-19 test positivity rate stands at 4.1% based on a seven-day average. The IDPH reported 32,353 tests performed in the last 24 hours.