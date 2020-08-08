Mom of missing South Elgin teen Kianna Galvin says case a homicide

Surrounded by a large group of friends and family in front of the South Elgin police station, Fiona Galvin held a rally Saturday for her missing daughter, Kianna Galvin, who disappeared four years ago.

"Today was important because her birthday, her 22nd birthday, the fifth one that she's missed, just passed in July," said Galvin. "I wanted to do this (rally) as a significant date because I just recently found out that it's not a missing person case anymore, it's a homicide case."

Galvin said that while she only found out that the case classification was changed to homicide a couple of months ago, "apparently it has been classified that since the search warrant (for a neighbor's house) and November 2016."

The group put signs remembering Kianna at the corner of State Street and North Water Street before gathering in a large prayer circle.

"My whole mission in this vigil is to light a candle to keep focus on this case that's still ongoing, that's not solved, and to pressure the police to get more evidence to charge the person who's the primary suspect with the circumstantial and probable cause evidence that they have," Galvin said.

Kianna left her house on Concord Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. May 6, 2016, telling her younger sister she was going to nearby Jim Hansen Park, her family said.

Instead, she went to visit a man who lived in the basement of a home on Revere Road near where she lived to get marijuana, according to a November 2016 search warrant affidavit.

The man was questioned by police five days later and said Kianna did not enter the home. The man has not been publicly named by police. He later assaulted a woman and is serving a 15-year prison sentence.

A neighbor who lived next to the home on Revere Road reported to police he found blood on the lid of his garbage can May 12, 2016, that wasn't there when he took it out to the curb, documents show. The neighbor also told police he saw Kianna go into the home where the man lived either the day she went missing or the day before.

The blood was sent to the state police lab, which found it was a 99.999% match for "the biological offspring of Everick York and Fiona Galvin," documents state. York, who lives in Rockford, is Kianna's father.