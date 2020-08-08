 

Man, 37, in serious condition after rescue from Fox River in Algonquin

Harry Hitzeman
 
 
Updated 8/8/2020 11:18 AM

A 37-year-old man is hospitalized in serious condition after being pulled from the Fox River while unconscious Friday night by a bystander and Algonquin police.

Police and firefighters were dispatched at 7:17 p.m. Friday to the Fox River near Route 62 for a water rescue, police said Saturday in a media release.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

First responders saw an unconscious man in the water. A bystander, with help from an Algonquin police officer, pulled the man out of the river, and members of the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District began treatment and took the man to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital.

An investigation is pending, but police said it is not believed that foul play was involved. A message with Algonquin police Saturday seeking additional information was not immediately returned.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police at (847) 658-4531.

