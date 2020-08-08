Grammar Moses: The majority of you are going to get the point of this headline

Judging by overheard conversations and what I read, today's topic bears repeating.

"I have a question about which is the correct verb to use when the subject, or object, of the sentence is about a group of something," writes reader Jim Greenlee. "I have seen this done both ways in print, and have heard it done both ways orally, and so am wondering."

Jim gave two possibilities: "A group of scientists is going to Hawaii to study the volcano" and "A group of scientists are going to Hawaii to study the volcano."

Let me rephrase this slightly to make my point.

It is proper to say "Ten scientists are going to Hawaii." It's also proper to say "A group of 10 scientists is going to Hawaii."

The phrase "of scientists" in my second example modifies the subject "group" -- a singular noun.

In my first case, "scientists" is the subject and takes a plural noun.

By the way, count me in on that trip, if not just to write about it, take some cellphone pictures and lord it over you.

That was the easy part of my discussion with Jim.

His second question is about the sentence "A majority of Americans are planning to vote by mail."

"Is the subject of this sentence 'majority' or 'Americans'? If 'majority,' should the verb be 'is' rather than 'are'?"

Jim's first question was pretty rudimentary. His second is graduate level.

"Majority" is a much more complicated thing. And, yes, it is the subject of his sentence.

"Majority" is a collective noun, and those buggers can be singular or plural, depending on whether you are talking about the group itself or the individuals who constitute it.

Here is a pretty reliable hint: If the sentence is "the majority of" something, then you're referring to a group. If it's "a majority of" something, you're talking about the individuals. Take his sentence: "A majority of Americans are planning to vote by mail."

That is correct. He is referring to individual voters.

Here is another way to look at it: If the pronoun you would use in lieu of "Americans" is "them," then you're talking about individuals, and it would be assigned a plural verb. If your pronoun is "it," go with a singular verb.

The Associated Press adds this: If "majority" is used alone -- as in "the majority has spoken" -- it takes a singular verb.

Unique, one of a kind

A couple of weeks ago, I took a swipe at a radio ad that touted a suburb's "unique, one-of-a-kind" businesses as being redundant.

Reader Bill Thomas disagrees with my conclusion.

"My logic is that reference is made to 'businesses,'" he said. "The municipality might have businesses that are unique and businesses that are one-of-a-kind. To wit, a business might have a product that can only be purchased at that location in the state of Illinois, thereby being 'unique' for that product in the area/state. There also could be a business with a product that is only available there, not anywhere else in the country/world, thereby being 'one-of-a-kind.' Both businesses could then be separate and still coexist under the banner that you question. I would accept the position that you make if the phrase had read 'unique, one-of-a-kind business' (not referring to plural businesses)."

I had to let that one sink in.

My guess is that Bill will search a downy white field for days until he finds a four-leaf clover (knowing there is an exception to every rule).

Because Bill is splitting hairs here, allow me to split a few myself.

As I wrote, the description in the radio ad was of "unique, one-of-a-kind businesses" -- not "unique businesses and one-of-a-kind businesses."

The comma in my sentence suggests an application of both of those modifiers to the same businesses.

Take this example: "The toddler played with large, red rubber balls."

What do you see in your mind's eye? I see several balls -- all of which are large, all of which are red and all of which are rubber. There is no potpourri of balls -- some of them red, some of them rubber, some of them large.

Write carefully!

