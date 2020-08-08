Carol Stream man who sexually assaulted disabled girl gets 55 years in prison

A Carol Stream man who sexually assaulted an underage relative who is disabled by spina bifida was sentenced Thursday to 55 years in prison.

Adan Rodriguez-Ocampo, 55, will have to serve at least 85% of the sentence before being eligible for parole.

He already is serving a 29-year sentence for child pornography for getting the girl to send him nude photos of herself.

DuPage County Judge Alexander McGimpsey found Rodriguez-Ocampo guilty in January of four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The assaults and abuse started in 2009 and ended when her mother discovered it in 2015, according to testimony given at trial.

The girl's spina bifida has caused permanent physical problems, including incontinence, difficulty walking and a speech impairment. The spina bifida also caused intellectual and cognitive impairment. She attended special-education classes.

When the girl testified at the trial, she did not know the names for some body parts, but was able to circle them on a diagram.

Rodriguez-Ocampo had moved in with the family in 2007, then moved to an apartment next to theirs, her father testified. He was asked to help take care of the girl after school.

The girl's mother discovered sexually explicit text messages and photographs between Rodriguez-Ocampo and the victim on the victim's cellphone and notified police.

Rodriguez-Ocampo will serve this sentence after he finishes the child pornography sentence. He has been in custody since his arrest in March 2015.

"The repeated sexual assault of a young girl with special needs is nearly incomprehensible and thankfully Mr. Rodriguez-Ocampo will now, in all likelihood, spend the rest of his life behind bars where he will be unable to sexually prey upon anyone," said DuPage State's Attorney Robert Berlin, in a news release.