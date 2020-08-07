New state guidelines get tougher on face mask use, fines for businesses that don't comply

Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks about measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Daily Herald File Photo

Gov. J.B. Pritzker Friday announced new emergency rules to enforce face covering rules to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and to fine businesses that don't enforce mask mandates.

The policies give the Illinois Department of Public Health and local health departments greater enforcement ability regarding mask wearing and the size of gatherings at schools and child-care establishments.

Some school districts in certain areas of the state have said they don't intend to require masks, Pritzker said.

"As I've visited with and listened to mayors and health departments all across our state, it's clear there is still an even greater need to get people to wear masks -- especially to protect front line workers, whether they're at the front of a store asking you to put on your mask or whether they're responding to 911 calls to save those in distress," Pritzker said.

"These rules, which provide multiple opportunities for compliance before any penalty is issued, are a common sense way to enforce public health guidelines," he said. "Illinois has made substantial progress in our fight against COVID-19 because the vast majority of communities and business owners have done the right thing. These rules will help ensure that the minority of people who refuse to act responsibly won't take our state backward."

A panel of state lawmakers must review the policies, Pritzker said.

Currently, the size of gatherings is limited to 50 and fewer. Face masks in public areas were mandated May 1.

The state is divided into 11 regions to monitor COVID-19 conditions and predict whether a surge is occurring.

A combination of sustained increases in the test positivity rate and hospitalizations or a reduction below 20% in the number of ICU or hospital beds can trigger restrictions for a region, such as banning indoor dining at restaurants.

Another trigger is three consecutive days with an 8% or greater positivity rate.

On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,953 new COVID-19 cases and 21 more deaths. That puts fatalities statewide at 7,594 and total infections at 188,424.

Daily tests reported Thursday reached 41,686 for a daily positivity rate of 4.7%. That rate has bounced around this week, including a 3.5% rate Tuesday. The seven-day average positivity rate was 4%.