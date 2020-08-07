High-ranking federal health official visits Arlington Heights

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Regional Director Douglas O'Brien, left, Access Community Health Network CEO Donna Thompson, federal Health Resources and Services Administration Administrator Thomas Engels and Illinois Primary Health Care Association CEO Jordan Powell gathered Friday for a roundtable discussion in Arlington Heights. The event was at Access Northwest Family Health Center, 1120 N. Arlington Heights Road. Courtesy of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

A high-ranking official from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services appeared at an Arlington Heights event Friday to discuss health care centers and their role in the COVID-19 pandemic response.

Thomas Engels, administrator of the agency's Health Resources and Services Administration, visited Access Northwest Family Health Center at 1120 N. Arlington Heights Road. His visit was in honor of the start of National Health Center Week.

Engels held a roundtable discussion with Access Community Health Network CEO Donna Thompson, Illinois Primary Health Care Association CEO Jordan Powell and Health and Human Services Regional Director Douglas O'Brien.

The discussion centered around how community health centers are at the forefront of the COVID-19 response, as well as how the facilities continue to expand into suburban markets to meet the changing needs due to shifts in poverty and demographics.

"Throughout this pandemic, our goal has been to continue to be there for our patients and help stop the spread of this deadly virus in our communities," Thompson said. "That's why we have worked hard to innovate our care model through telehealth services, custom-designed COVID-19 testing sites and worked closely with local and state officials to advocate for our patient population."