Aug. 7 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Faculty, staff and students take part in the free on-campus COVID-19 walk-up testing sites at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Courtesy of the University of Illinois

Interactive map

Suburbs' portion Since the outbreak began, there have been 93,195 cases in the suburbs as of Friday. That's 49% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

There have been 3,838 deaths in the suburbs, representing 50% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Friday, suburban Cook County had 46,878 cases and 2,113 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 63,124 cases and 2,807 fatalities.• Top suburb counts from the county health department and medical examiner's office: 1,992 cases and 104 deaths in Des Plaines, 945 cases and 65 deaths in Wheeling, 925 cases and 19 deaths in Palatine, 794 cases and 23 deaths in Streamwood, 782 cases and 10 deaths in Mount Prospect, 774 cases and 21 deaths in Schaumburg, 747 cases and 50 deaths in Glenview, 728 cases and 34 deaths in Arlington Heights, 584 cases and 10 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 642 cases and 29 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 443 cases and 13 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 437 cases and 42 deaths in Northbrook, 431 cases and 39 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 308 cases and 9 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 151 cases and 19 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 11,994 cases and 517 deaths as of Friday.

• Top counts: 951 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 903 cases and 12 deaths in West Chicago, 792 cases and 12 deaths in Glendale Heights, 751 cases and 38 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 665 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 609 cases and 12 deaths in Bensenville, 576 cases and 27 deaths in Lombard, 556 cases and 43 deaths in Elmhurst, 482 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 458 cases and 22 deaths in Wheaton, 347 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 331 cases and 5 deaths in Villa Park, 312 cases and 3 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County • The county listed 12,484 cases and 427 deaths on its website Friday.

• Top counts: 3,160 to 3,164 in Waukegan, 745 to 749 in Round Lake Beach, 460 to 464 in Mundelein, 405 to 409 in Gurnee, 325 to 329 in Round Lake, 235 to 239 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 245 to 249 in Lake Zurich, 225 to 229 in Vernon Hills, 190 to 194 in Wauconda, 180 to 184 in Libertyville, 165 to 169 in Grayslake.

Kane County• The county confirmed 9,684 cases with 302 deaths on its website Friday.

• Top counts: 3,879 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 2,226 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 921 in Carpentersville, 560 in St. Charles, 423 in South Elgin, 280 in Geneva, 267 in North Aurora, 229 in Batavia, and 77 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 3,133 cases and 113 deaths, according to the health department Friday.

Will County• 9,020 cases and 345 deaths as of Friday.

• Cases per town include 622 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 114 in Aurora (Will County portion).