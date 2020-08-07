2,084 new COVID-19 cases as state gets tougher on face masks

As new cases of COVID-19 surge, hitting 2,084 Friday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced tougher measures to enforce face coverings and gathering sizes and to fine businesses and schools that don't comply up to $2,500.

Additional deaths from COVID-19 were 21, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported. The last time the daily caseload topped 2,000 was on May 24.

That brings the total Illinois cases to 190,508 and fatalities to 7,613. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is 1,486.

Meanwhile, the state's virus test positivity rate inched up to 4.1% based on a seven-day average. Thursday it was 4%.

The IDPH is filing emergency rules that would give law enforcement and local health departments the ability to first issue warnings and then levy penalties for businesses and schools that don't enforce wearing masks.

"We're at a make or break" moment in the state, Pritzker said in Chicago. The new policies, which also include child-care centers, are intended to reduce the spread of the virus. Individuals would not be fined.

A panel of state lawmakers must first approve the policies.

Some schools in certain areas of the state have said they don't intend to require masks, Pritzker said.

"We have a mandate for schools that when they are reopening people must wear masks. This gives county public health authorities the ability to go in and consult with the schools and to gives them a better enforcement mechanism or least better ideas on how to make sure schools are safer."

Meanwhile, large crowds at bars are raising alarms about causing infections among people in their 20s, health experts say.

Currently, the size of gatherings is limited to 50 and fewer. Face masks in public areas were mandated May 1.

The enforcement would begin with educating those who don't follow mandates, then ordering a reduction in gathering sizes, then slapping scofflaws with a misdemeanor and fines ranging from $75 to $2,500.

The governor had attempted similar enforcement rules that were met with resistance by lawmakers this spring and he withdrew them.

Pritzker also signed a law that creates penalties for anyone assaulting retail workers who ask customers to wear masks and extends disabilities benefits for injured police and firefighters if their recoveries were hindered by COVID-19.

"As I've visited with and listened to mayors and health departments all across our state, it's clear there is still an even greater need to get people to wear masks -- especially to protect front-line workers, whether they're at the front of a store asking you to put on your mask or whether they're responding to 911 calls to save those in distress," Pritzker said.

"These rules, which provide multiple opportunities for compliance before any penalty is issued, are a common sense way to enforce public health guidelines," he said. "Illinois has made substantial progress in our fight against COVID-19 because the vast majority of communities and business owners have done the right thing. These rules will help ensure that the minority of people who refuse to act responsibly won't take our state backward."

The state is divided into 11 regions to monitor COVID-19 conditions and predict whether a surge is occurring.

A combination of sustained increases in the test positivity rate and hospitalizations or a reduction below 20% in the number of ICU or hospital beds can trigger restrictions for a region, such as banning indoor dining at restaurants.

Another trigger is three consecutive days with an 8% or greater positivity rate.