Yorkville woman with pending 4th DUI case charged in 10 more cases

A 30-year-old Yorkville woman free on bond after her July 2019 arrest on charges of her fourth DUI has since been charged in 10 more cases -- six felonies and four misdemeanors.

Gail L. Govednik, who is now listed in court records as homeless, is being held at the Kane County jail on $24,000 bail since her arrest in late July on two felony charges of retail theft, along with felony trespassing, according to Kane County court records.

Govednik was charged July 15, 2019, with her fourth DUI after state police clocked her doing 106 mph on Interstate 88 near North Aurora with a blood-alcohol concentration of .238, according to court records.

The legal threshold in Illinois is .08.

The fourth DUI felony charge carries a top prison term of seven years; she posted $3,600 bond and was released, court records show.

Govednik was charged on Aug. 16, 2019, with possession of a controlled substance -- cocaine -- and theft of $200 from a man, according to court records.

After posting bond on that case, Govednik was charged in numerous other cases, culminating with her arrest in late July on several felony charges out of Aurora.

Govednik is charged with June 28 felony retail theft at Cermak Market, 1250 N. Lake St.; felony theft July 13 on the 200 block of South Calhoun Street; and felony trespass on July 28 at El Paso Grande, 634 E. New York St., according to court records.

Aurora police did not respond this week to inquiries regarding those three arrests.

Govednik also faces four misdemeanor cases for: possession of drug paraphernalia on June 21; retail theft on June 21; obstructing identification on July 23; and retail theft at a clothing store July 26, on the 100 block of North Farnsworth Avenue, court records show.

According to court records, charges of felony retail theft from July 13 and felony retail theft from July 24 also were filed this week.

Each of the felony retail theft charges carries a sentence ranging from probation to up to three years in prison. The misdemeanors are punishable by a top sentence of 364 days in jail.

Govednik is being held at the Kane County jail on $24,000 bail, meaning she must post $2,400 to be released while all the cases are pending. She is next due in court on Sept. 16 on the charges of fourth DUI.