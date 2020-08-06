Visit 'Living in Color' show at Fine Line gallery in St. Charles through Aug. 13

"Living in Color" is the theme of a show that continues through Aug. 13 at the Fine Line Creative Arts Center's Kavanagh Gallery. The St. Charles show features the work of 30 artists. Courtesy of Fine Line Creative Arts Center

"Living in Color," an exhibition of artwork for sale at the Fine Line Creative Center's Kavanagh Gallery in St. Charles, is open through Aug. 13.

This show's premise is simple: color; and there is a wealth of it on display. Items include vibrant rainbow vases, a funky teapot in muted tones and an incredible nod to female icons of the 1960s with hand-painted and bead embroidered portraits of three female figures.

There is a wide selection of art on display, all of which is for sale. Many pieces would be suitable for a home or office, organizers say.

Built 20 years ago, the Kavanagh Gallery hosts between five and seven shows each year, highlighting both local and out-of-state artists' work. "Living in Color" features an array of gorgeous and eclectic pieces by 30 artists.

"There were concerns that this gallery show would not go ahead," said Carol Kazwick, the chairwoman from the Kavanagh gallery committee. "We had moved one show to 2021 at the beginning of the lockdown. We were pleasantly surprised at both the number of applications and how many came from out of state artists."

The Kavanagh Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Fine Line Creative Arts Center, 37W570 Bolcum Road, St. Charles. There is no admission fee. All visitors are required to wear face masks. For details, visit www.fineline.org or call (630) 584-9443.