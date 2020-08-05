Second suspect charged in attempted terrorism case in Lombard

A second person has been charged in an attempted terrorism case in early June at the Lombard municipal complex.

Amanda R. Wolf, 23, of the 1300 block of South Stewart Avenue in Lombard, was being held on $1 million bail Tuesday at the DuPage County jail.

She also faces charges of possession of an incendiary or explosive device.

According to court records, she was found at 12:27 a.m. June 1 walking toward municipal buildings, holding a Molotov cocktail firebomb in one hand and a lighter in the other.

No information was available late Tuesday night about when she will appear in court.

On June 1, police arrested Christian Frazee, 25, of Lombard, on the same charges. He, too, is charged with being at the municipal complex with a Molotov cocktail in one hand and a lighter in the other. He is free on $100,000 bail.