Round Lake-area schools detail remote learning plans

Students in Round Lake Area Unit District 116 will have live video instruction from their teachers two to four days a week once school starts Aug. 19.

They will supplement that with video-recorded lessons, assignments and homework, which will be turned in once a week.

The school district recently released more details of its remote-learning plan in response to COVID-19.

Students will have a mix of live instruction from their teachers and recordings posted on the online education system Canvas. All assignments will be due on Canvas by 11:59 p.m. every Sunday. Assignments that miss the deadline will be marked as missing and listed as a zero, but students still will have a chance to turn in assignments when completed.

Parents and guardians will have access to Infinite Campus to monitor students' progress.

"While we feel this structure is rigorous and effective, we also understand that there will be some challenges as we embark on the new school year and adjustments will need to be made along the way," Superintendent Donn Mendoza said.

Each of about 7,300 students in the district will be issued an iPad, with some being asked to retain tablets from last year to have constant access to their assignments. Students in kindergarten through fifth grade will receive bags of supplies needed for language arts, math, science, social studies and fine arts lessons.

The staff will work to provide assistance and modifications for special education students.

Evening tutoring will be available. Parents are encouraged to contact their schools if they need help getting internet access.

The district plans to continue to provide meals to students once it receives specific guidance from the Illinois State Board of Education on deliveries and distribution, Director of Engagement & Community Relations Heather Bennett said.