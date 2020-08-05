Aug. 5 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot wears her mask Wednesday after speaking about Chicago Public Schools' plans for remote learning in the fall. Associated Press

Suburbs' portion Since the outbreak began, there have been 91,345 cases in the suburbs as of Wednesday. That's 48.9% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

There have been 3,825 deaths in the suburbs, representing 50.5% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Wednesday, suburban Cook County had 45,968 cases and 2,111 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 62,457 cases and 2,798 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the county health department and medical examiner's office: 1,970 cases and 103 deaths in Des Plaines, 932 cases and 64 deaths in Wheeling, 911 cases and 19 deaths in Palatine, 776 cases and 23 deaths in Streamwood, 769 cases and 10 deaths in Mount Prospect, 758 cases and 20 deaths in Schaumburg, 731 cases and 50 deaths in Glenview, 707 cases and 34 deaths in Arlington Heights, 569 cases and 10 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 620 cases and 29 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 432 cases and 13 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 427 cases and 42 deaths in Northbrook, 415 cases and 39 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 302 cases and 8 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 147 cases and 19 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 11,792 cases and 513 deaths as of Wednesday.

• Top counts: 945 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 893 cases and 12 deaths in West Chicago, 778 cases and 12 deaths in Glendale Heights, 734 cases and 38 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 656 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 604 cases and 12 deaths in Bensenville, 568 cases and 26 deaths in Lombard, 545 cases and 42 deaths in Elmhurst, 471 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 437 cases and 22 deaths in Wheaton, 336 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 320 cases and 5 deaths in Villa Park, 310 cases and 3 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County • The county listed 12,306 cases and 427 deaths on its website Wednesday.

• Top counts as of Friday: 3,035 to 3,039 in Waukegan, 700 to 704 in Round Lake Beach, 450 to 454 in Mundelein, 380 to 384 in Gurnee, 310 to 314 in Round Lake, 225 to 229 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 240 to 244 in Lake Zurich, 215 to 219 in Vernon Hills, 185 to 189 in Wauconda, 180 to 184 in Libertyville, 155 to 159 in Grayslake.

Kane County• The county confirmed 9,502 cases with 301 deaths on its website Wednesday.

• Top counts: 3,818 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 2,205 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 887 in Carpentersville, 533 in St. Charles, 412 in South Elgin, 274 in Geneva, 266 in North Aurora, 225 in Batavia, and 77 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 3,020 cases and 114 deaths, according to the health department Wednesday.

Will County• 8,821 cases and 341 deaths as of Wednesday.

• Cases per town include 605 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 110 in Aurora (Will County portion).