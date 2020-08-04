Feder: WGN Radio boss bans CNN, Fox News and Svengoolie

Anchors and correspondents from competing networks may no longer be welcome as guests on WGN 720-AM, the company's news/talk station.

With Nexstar Media Group's "News Nation" prime-time newscast set to debut September 1 on WGN America, anchors and correspondents from competing networks may no longer be welcome as guests on WGN 720-AM, the company's news/talk station, Robert Feder writes.

Sean Compton, the Nexstar executive vice president who oversees WGN, told staffers in a memo Monday: "Now, with News Nation launching, that will be our go-to for national news talent needs. No more CNN or Fox News personalities -- let's promote and encourage our own product."

Also declared persona non grata on WGN Radio: Svengoolie, the iconic horror-movie host played for more than 40 years by Rich Koz. Svengoolie works at Me-TV, a competitor to Nexstar's Antenna TV.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.