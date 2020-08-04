Feder: Layoffs hit NBC stations to meet 'changing economic environment'

On a day that Comcast-owned NBCUniversal reportedly cut up to 10 percent of its workforce nationwide, layoffs hit all three NBC broadcast properties in Chicago, reports Robert Feder.

The company would not confirm the number of employees affected, but sources said seven employees were cut today at NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5 and Telemundo WSNS-Channel 44, mostly in technical areas. More than a dozen were believed to have been fired from numerous departments at NBC Sports Chicago, which is in a separate division of the company.

