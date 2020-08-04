Darch running for re-election as Barrington village president

Barrington Village President Karen Darch announced Tuesday she's running for re-election in 2021, citing a desire to continue leading the town through financial challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Daily Herald file photo

Barrington Village President Karen Darch announced Tuesday she's running for re-election in 2021, citing a desire to continue leading the town through financial challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Darch has been Barrington's top elected official since 2005. In a statement, Darch said she decided to run again for village president in April after careful thought and discussions with many in the community.

Reversing her announcement in 2017 that she would be in her final four-year term, Darch said she wants to continue providing "strong, steady and proven leadership during this challenging moment for our community and our nation." She began her Barrington political career as a village board trustee.

"I am proud of the work we have accomplished to ensure that Barrington is thriving," Darch said. "What we could not have anticipated is the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequences it has wrought. This unprecedented event has created a public health crisis, greatly impacted the finances and livelihoods of our local business owners, and put the personal finances of many of our community's families at risk. It will also have a major impact on the village's immediate and long-term financial outlook."

Darch defeated Mike Kozel in the 2017 election for village president. Kozel and Darch were at odds on issues that included Barrington's spending.

Trustee Kate Duncan is among the Barrington elected officials supporting Darch's reelection effort.

"This is not the time to make major changes or create disruption in the operations of our village government, which have been running very smoothly under President Darch's leadership," Duncan said. "She has been the driving force behind rebuilding Barrington into the community we have today, and we need her firm and steady hand to see us through these challenging times."