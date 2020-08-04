Chicago police mistakenly arrest former state legislator
Updated 8/4/2020 11:02 PM
Two Chicago police officers detained a former high-ranking state representative less than two blocks from his West Side home over the weekend after they mistakenly believed a warrant had been issued for his arrest.
"When I got out of the car, she told me to put my hands behind my back, and they put cuffs on," said former Deputy House Majority Leader Arthur Turner Sr. "I said, 'You have got to be kidding.'"
A Chicago police lieutenant later told Turner that the warrant was for another man with the same name, though the target of the warrant has tattoos on both of his arms and is 36 years younger and several inches taller than the former state representative.
For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
