Aug. 4 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder walks past one of the images used by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to unveil a new mask awareness campaign called "It Only Works If You Wear It" on Monday. Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register

Interactive map

Suburbs' portion Since the outbreak began, there have been 90,567 cases in the suburbs as of Tuesday. That's 49% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

There have been 3,814 deaths in the suburbs, representing 50.5% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Tuesday, suburban Cook County had 45,599 cases and 2,109 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 62,145 cases and 2,793 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the county health department and medical examiner's office: 1,960 cases and 103 deaths in Des Plaines, 930 cases and 64 deaths in Wheeling, 905 cases and 19 deaths in Palatine, 771 cases and 23 deaths in Streamwood, 765 cases and 10 deaths in Mount Prospect, 749 cases and 20 deaths in Schaumburg, 726 cases and 50 deaths in Glenview, 707 cases and 34 deaths in Arlington Heights, 569 cases and 10 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 612 cases and 29 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 431 cases and 13 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 422 cases and 42 deaths in Northbrook, 415 cases and 39 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 302 cases and 8 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 146 cases and 19 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 11,666 cases and 511 deaths as of Tuesday.

• Top counts: 939 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 887 cases and 12 deaths in West Chicago, 772 cases and 12 deaths in Glendale Heights, 725 cases and 37 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 648 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 603 cases and 12 deaths in Bensenville, 561 cases and 26 deaths in Lombard, 538 cases and 41 deaths in Elmhurst, 463 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 429 cases and 22 deaths in Wheaton, 324 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 318 cases and 5 deaths in Villa Park, 306 cases and 3 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County • The county listed 12,213 cases and 427 deaths on its website Tuesday.

• Top counts as of Friday: 3,035 to 3,039 in Waukegan, 700 to 704 in Round Lake Beach, 450 to 454 in Mundelein, 380 to 384 in Gurnee, 310 to 314 in Round Lake, 225 to 229 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 240 to 244 in Lake Zurich, 215 to 219 in Vernon Hills, 185 to 189 in Wauconda, 180 to 184 in Libertyville, 155 to 159 in Grayslake.

Kane County• The county confirmed 9,401 cases with 299 deaths on its website Tuesday.

• Top counts: 3,796 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 2,189 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 878 in Carpentersville, 514 in St. Charles, 405 in South Elgin, 271 in Geneva, 262 in North Aurora, 221 in Batavia, and 74 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 2,997 cases and 113 deaths, according to the health department Tuesday.

Will County• 8,729 cases and 340 deaths, as of Tuesday.

• Cases per town include 596 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 107 in Aurora (Will County portion).