Railroad crossing repairs to start Aug. 12 in Bartlett
Updated 8/3/2020 3:36 PM
The Metra crossing on Oak Avenue near Railroad Avenue in Bartlet will be closed to traffic starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, until 8 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, for repairs. The designated detour route will utilize Railroad Avenue to the south, Western Avenue to the west, and Oak Avenue to the north.
