Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 to begin school year remotely Aug. 13

Following a growing trend, Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 will begin the school year remotely due to increasing COVID-19 cases in the region, officials said Monday.

The state's largest high school district will continue to hold virtual classes throughout the school year until the local health trend indicates a consistent decrease in COVID-19 cases, according to a letter to parents and students from Superintendent Lisa Small.

Once case rates start going down, the district will begin to allow small, controlled numbers of students to enter school buildings in academic support settings, Small added.

But there will be no requirement for students to attend in-person, she said.

"Our goal is to provide the best educational opportunities in a safe environment," Small wrote. "This includes implementing the guidelines put in place by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois State Board of Education."

The all-remote plan is a shift from earlier hybrid plans announced by the district July 22 that called for 50% of students to attend classes in person and the other half learning virtually, with the two groups trading places on alternating weeks.

But Small said at the time that changing health conditions could alter that approach before the first day of school Thursday, Aug. 13.

District 211's schools will maintain four one-hour periods each day during which students are expected to be connected and attendance will be taken. For example, the A-Day rotating schedule begins Aug. 13 with four classes scheduled, and the B-Day schedule follows on Aug. 14 with four different classes.

Students will be able to schedule remote academic support with teachers after the daily class rotation, officials said.

District 211 has nearly 12,000 students across five high schools and two alternative schools.