One person killed in I-290 crash in DuPage County

One person was killed in a crash Monday morning on I-290 west of North Avenue in DuPage County.

State police report the crash happened at 6:54 a.m. and involved a semitrailer truck and a passenger car.

The driver of the car was killed. The person's identity has not been released.

The truck was traveling behind a Buick on westbound I-290, failed to reduce speed and hit the car.

The truck was being driven by a 55-year-old man from Chicago.

No charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.