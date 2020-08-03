One killed, several injured in Tri-State Tollway crash

A high-speed crash Sunday afternoon on the Tri-State Tollway just north of Half-Day Road left one person dead and caused serious injuries to multiple people.

About 12:45 p.m., according to Illinois State Police, Toyota Camry was speeding in the left lane and middle westbound lanes when the driver lost control and struck a Honda CRV in the right lane.

The impact caused the Toyota Camry, driven by 25-year-old Rafael Perez of Berkeley, to roll several times before coming to rest on the left shoulder.

Perez was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in the Toyota Camry, 21-year-old Kevin Perez of Kewanee, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

A second passenger in the Camry, 18-year-old Brenda Perez of Addison, had to be cut from the vehicle. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Two of the three occupants of the Honda CRV, 43-year-old Iryan Andrushchak of Chicago and a 16-year-old girl, were taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. Volodymyr Andrushchak, a 50-year-old from Chicago, also was in the Honda CRV, which came to rest in the middle and right lanes.