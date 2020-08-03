New tobacco possession law takes effect in Palatine

A new local ordinance on possession of tobacco and related products has become effective in Palatine. Officials say it closed a loophole in a state law prohibiting someone younger than 21 from buying cigarettes or alternative nicotine products, such as vaping devices. Palatine officials found that while it became unlawful across the state in 2019 to sell the tobacco and related products to anyone younger than 21, there was no provision addressing underage possession. Effective since Saturday, Palatine's law prohibits possession of tobacco and alternative nicotine products by those under 21. Officials said violations will be addressed through a local ordinance citation. Village council members approved the law in June.