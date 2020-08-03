Lombard gas station sells $1 million lottery ticket

A lucky patron of a gas station in Lombard is $1 million richer.

According to the Illinois Lottery, a ticket that matched five numbers in Friday's Mega Millions drawing was purchased at the Fas Mart at 909 E. Roosevelt Road. The numbers were 8, 33, 39, 54, 58.

The retailer will receive a bonus of $10,000 (1% of the prize amount) for selling the winning ticket.

"It's a lucky day to be a Fas Mart customer," said Arie Kotler, CEO of GPM Investments LLC, which operates Fas Mart. "We couldn't be more excited that a life-changing event for one lucky individual began in our store."

More than 19,000 other prizes, ranging from $2 to $1,500, were won in this Mega Millions drawing in Illinois.

A player in New Jersey won the $124 million Mega Millions jackpot. The prize has now reset to an estimated $20 million, with a cash option of $16.2 million. Mega Millions is played twice per week, on Tuesday and Friday. The next prize draw is at 10 p.m. Tuesday.