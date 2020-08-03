Glenbard to start school year with all-remote learning

Glenbard West High School in Glen Ellyn will begin the academic year with all-virtual learning. Daily Herald file photo

Glenbard High School District 87 will start the new school year Aug. 17 with all-remote learning and push back plans for an in-person/hybrid model until Sept. 8, Superintendent David Larson told parents in a letter on Monday.

Larson said officials believe the original plan for a hybrid model "provides a strong academic experience for both in-person and remote learning."

The complexities of launching that model, however, have forced the district to delay its start and begin with all-remote learning.

Larson identified several challenges to starting the year with a combination of in-school and remote learning, including:

• Hiring additional support staff, including employees who will supervise students, ensure areas are appropriately cleaned and sanitized, and facilitate the appropriate routines and safety protocols.

• Addressing building capacity issues, which are contingent on a survey to determine how many families select fully remote learning versus the hybrid model. Survey results were due Sunday.

In addition, Larson said in his letter, postponing the in-person portion of the hybrid model allows faculty and students to focus on becoming accustomed to the features of livestreaming instruction.

He said teachers can livestream lessons and have the ability for all students to collaborate in Zoom breakout rooms. With iPads, Zoom, Schoology and other tools, Glenbard has a complete digital classroom, he said in the letter.

As the third-largest high school district in the state, Glenbard serves more than 8,000 students, primarily from Glen Ellyn, Carol Stream, Glendale Heights and Lombard.