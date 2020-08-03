Feder: Pat Cassidy keeps Newsradio on top of the Chicago radio morning ratings

In the first full ratings period since Felicia Middlebrooks retired as his co-anchor, Pat Cassidy retained the top spot (and the same audience share as last month) as solo morning anchor at Entercom all-news WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM.

Pat Cassidy, who's been a warm and welcome fixture of morning drive radio in Chicago for more than 45 years, is now No. 1 all by himself.

A Chicago native who began his career at the former WEXI in Arlington Heights, Cassidy spent 25 years on the former WMAQ before joining Newsradio 780 in 2000. He's been there ever since -- except for an 18-month detour with talk show host Mancow Muller.

Nielsen Audio ratings released Monday showed WBBM Newsradio in first place overall for the sixth consecutive month as well as first in mornings and afternoons (with Keith Johnson and Lisa Fielding).

Hubbard Radio classic rock WDRV 97.1-FM again finished second, with The Drive's Bob Stroud leading in middays. In third place was iHeartMedia R&B WVAZ 102.7-FM, with the syndicated Keith Sweat winning evenings.

Among music stations, the biggest gainer was Entercom adult album alternative WXRT 93.1-FM. Other notable upticks were Hubbard hot adult-contemporary WTMX 101.9-FM, iHeartMedia Top 40 WKSC 103.5-FM, and Entercom To 40 WBBM 96.3-FM.

