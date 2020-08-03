Feder: 'Chicago Tonight' adds weekend shows to amplify Black, Latino voices

One of the few bright spots in an otherwise bleak year for Chicago media has been watching Brandis Friedman's star continue to rise on "Chicago Tonight," the flagship news program of WTTW-Channel 11, Robert Feder writes.

Friedman, who's been a correspondent for the Window to the World Communications station since 2013, has emerged in recent months as the face of public television in Chicago.

While continuing as co-anchor (with Paris Schutz) of "Chicago Tonight" at 7 p.m. weeknights, Friedman is about to expand her role as the station launches two new weekend editions of the show.

Starting the weekend of September 12, Friedman will host "Chicago Tonight: Black Voices," at 6 p.m. Sundays. Hugo Balta, news director of WTTW, will host "Chicago Tonight: Latino Voices" at 6 p.m. Saturdays.

The two new half-hour programs "will offer a mix of analysis and features on a wide range of topics, including arts and life, entrepreneurship and innovation, and equity and justice across the sectors of our society and in the Black and Latino communities in Chicago," according to a WTTW announcement today.

