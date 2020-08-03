Chicago teachers, activists urge keeping schools closed during pandemic

As the debate heats up nationwide over the reopening of schools, Chicago teachers, activists and families rallied Monday outside Chicago City Hall to oppose a planned return to classrooms when Chicago Public Schools classes resume next month.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS officials have proposed a return to schools that would put most students in classrooms two days a week and school staff, including teachers, four days a week. They've asked families sign up children for in-person or fully remote learning by this Friday.

The most vocal leader in the push to keep school buildings closed is the Chicago Teachers Union, which has said it believes in-person instruction is not safe for teachers or students as COVID-19 continues to spread.

