Aug. 3 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Suburbs' portion Since the outbreak began, there have been 89,802 cases in the suburbs as of Monday. That's 49% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

There have been 3,809 deaths in the suburbs, representing 50.6% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Monday, suburban Cook County had 45,305 cases and 2,108 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 61,942 cases and 2,789 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the county health department and medical examiner's office: 1,957 cases and 103 deaths in Des Plaines, 929 cases and 63 deaths in Wheeling, 896 cases and 19 deaths in Palatine, 766 cases and 23 deaths in Streamwood, 763 cases and 10 deaths in Mount Prospect, 745 cases and 19 deaths in Schaumburg, 706 cases and 34 deaths in Arlington Heights, 724 cases and 50 deaths in Glenview, 567 cases and 10 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 606 cases and 29 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 426 cases and 13 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 419 cases and 42 deaths in Northbrook, 414 cases and 39 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 301 cases and 8 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 147 cases and 19 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 11,514 cases and 510 deaths as of Monday.

• Top counts: 938 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 883 cases and 12 deaths in West Chicago, 766 cases and 12 deaths in Glendale Heights, 711 cases and 36 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 641 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 600 cases and 12 deaths in Bensenville, 554 cases and 26 deaths in Lombard, 528 cases and 41 deaths in Elmhurst, 461 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 414 cases and 22 deaths in Wheaton, 314 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 313 cases and 5 deaths in Villa Park, 297 cases and 3 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County • The county listed 12,101 cases and 427 deaths on its website Monday.

• Top counts as of Friday: 3,035 to 3,039 in Waukegan, 700 to 704 in Round Lake Beach, 450 to 454 in Mundelein, 380 to 384 in Gurnee, 310 to 314 in Round Lake, 225 to 229 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 240 to 244 in Lake Zurich, 215 to 219 in Vernon Hills, 185 to 189 in Wauconda, 180 to 184 in Libertyville, 155 to 159 in Grayslake.

Kane County• The county confirmed 9,330 cases with 299 deaths on its website Monday.

• Top counts: 3,782 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 2,183 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 862 in Carpentersville, 495 in St. Charles, 405 in South Elgin, 268 in Geneva, 260 in North Aurora, 213 in Batavia, and 73 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 2,968 cases and 113 deaths, according to the health department Monday.

Will County• 8,650 cases and 339 deaths, as of Monday.

• Cases per town include 592 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 107 in Aurora (Will County portion).