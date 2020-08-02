 

Illinois reports 14 more COVID-19 deaths, another 1,467 infections

Jake Griffin
 
 
Updated 8/2/2020 12:31 PM

State health officials announced 14 additional COVID-19 deaths Saturday along with 1,467 more infections.

The state's seven-day average infection rate now stands at 3.9%, that's up 1.3 percentage points from a month ago when the weekly infection rate was just 2.6%.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The state's death toll now stands at 7,517, while 181,943 Illinois residents have been infected by the respiratory disease, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.

Hospitals statewide added 60 COVID-19 patients Saturday as well, according to IDPH figures. There were 1,407 patients with COVID-19 infections in hospitals across the state by the end of the night Saturday, including 339 in intensive care.

However, the state averaged slightly fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past week -- 1,409 a day -- than the previous week when 1,444 patients were being treated each day.

Hospitalization metrics are one of the key components guiding state health officials' decisions about whether to roll back certain business operations and gathering size capacities.

