Motorcycle, car crash in East Dundee

A motorcycle and a car were involved in a collision Saturday afternoon at Route 68 and Penny Road in East Dundee that resulted in two people being taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

At approximately 5:15 p.m., the East Dundee and Countryside Fire Department responded to the incident and found heavy damage to both vehicles. Two people were released at the scene and two people were transported to Sherman Hospital.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation by the East Dundee police department.