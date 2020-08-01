July 2020 a lot worse for Chicago violent crime than July 2019

The number of murders more than doubled last month in Chicago compared to the same month last year, according to new data released by Chicago police.

The number of shootings also increased compared to July 2019.

Still, police reported that overall crime in the city has decreased so far this year.

The 105 murders reported in July are a nearly 139% increase from the 44 reported in July 2019, according to police data released Saturday. The 406 shooting incidents last month were a 75% increase from the 232 reported in the same month-to-month comparison.

