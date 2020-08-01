Aug. 1 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. NIAID-RML via AP

Interactive mapSuburbs' portion Since the outbreak began, there have been 88,807 cases in the suburbs as of Saturday, 49.2% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 3,801 deaths in the suburbs, representing 50.7% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Saturday, suburban Cook County had 44,926 cases and 2,102 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 61,205 cases and 2,786 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the county health department and medical examiner's office: 1,950 cases and 102 deaths in Des Plaines, 924 cases and 63 deaths in Wheeling, 883 cases and 19 deaths in Palatine, 763 cases and 23 deaths in Streamwood, 759 cases and 10 deaths in Mount Prospect, 736 cases and 19 deaths in Schaumburg, 700 cases and 34 deaths in Arlington Heights, 719 cases and 50 deaths in Glenview, 556 cases and 10 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 602 cases and 29 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 414 cases and 39 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 414 cases and 42 deaths in Northbrook, 422 cases and 12 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 298 cases and 8 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 144 cases and 19 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 11,347 cases and 510 deaths as of Saturday.

• Top counts: 930 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 872 cases and 12 deaths in West Chicago, 751 cases and 12 deaths in Glendale Heights, 701 cases and 36 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 600 cases and 12 deaths in Bensenville, 636 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 538 cases and 26 deaths in Lombard, 524 cases and 41 deaths in Elmhurst, 457 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 397 cases and 22 deaths in Wheaton, 311 cases and 5 deaths in Villa Park, 297 cases and 3 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion), 305 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Lake County • The county listed 11,854 cases and 427 deaths on its website as of Friday. Numbers were not updated Saturday.

• Top counts as of Friday: 3,035 to 3,039 in Waukegan, 700 to 704 in Round Lake Beach, 450 to 454 in Mundelein, 380 to 384 in Gurnee, 310 to 314 in Round Lake, 225 to 229 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 240 to 244 in Lake Zurich, 215 to 219 in Vernon Hills, 185 to 189 in Wauconda, 180 to 184 in Libertyville, 155 to 159 in Grayslake.

Kane County• The county confirmed 9,218 cases with 298 deaths on its website Saturday.

• Top counts: 3,724 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 2,147 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 854 in Carpentersville, 474 in St. Charles, 399 in South Elgin, 257 in North Aurora, 256 in Geneva, 204 in Batavia, and 72 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 2,923 cases and 112 deaths, according to the health department Saturday.

Will County

• 8,502 cases and 339 deaths, as of Saturday.

• Cases per town include 578 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 106 in Aurora (Will County portion).