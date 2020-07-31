 

O'Hare, Midway limiting access to people with tickets, employees starting tonight

  • The Chicago Department of Aviation is restricting access to O'Hare and Midway airports to passengers with tickets and employees.

    The Chicago Department of Aviation is restricting access to O'Hare and Midway airports to passengers with tickets and employees. Associated Press

 
Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 7/31/2020 8:49 AM

Access to O'Hare and Midway international airports will be limited to passengers with tickets and employees as of tonight, the Chicago Department of Aviation announced.

The decision is one of numerous precautions the city is taking amid the COVID-19 pandemic including ordering residents to quarantine for two weeks after returning from states with virus outbreaks.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"In order to ensure the safety and security of our valued passengers and employees, access to airport terminals is restricted to ticketed passengers, those assisting passengers, badged employees, and others with legitimate airport business," a CDA statement said.

"Limited access will be allowed for those assisting passengers," officials noted.

To enforce the new rule, Chicago police and CDA security will establish checkpoints at Midway and O'Hare's CTA stops at night. Authorities will require proof travelers are flying such as a boarding pass or ID badges for employees.

There are no plans for daytime checkpoints currently, although people entering the airports may be asked to show credentials.

Other airports across the U.S. have enacted similar policies, including John F. Kennedy and La Guardia international airports in New York, Hartsfield -- Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport, the CDA said.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Chicago order: If you travel from a surging COVID-19 state, self-quarantine for 14 days
Related Article
Chicago order: If you travel from a surging COVID-19 state, self-quarantine for 14 days
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 