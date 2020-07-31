Motorcyclist suffered medical event before fatal I-94 crash, coroner says
Updated 7/31/2020 10:11 PM
A 78-year-old motorcyclist who died after striking a semitrailer truck Wednesday afternoon on I-94 had a medical event that caused the crash, the Lake County coroner said Friday.
George Mayer of Milford, Utah, died of blunt-force injuries caused by the crash, according to a preliminary autopsy.
About 1 p.m. Wednesday, Mayer's eastbound motorcycle struck the back of a semitrailer truck that was on the shoulder of the entrance ramp to the Lake Forest oasis.
Mayer was pronounced dead at the scene.
"We have been in close contact with Mr. Mayer's family, and our deepest condolences go out to them during this difficult time. This is truly a tragedy," Coroner Howard Cooper said Friday.
