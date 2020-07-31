 

July 31 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

  • Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Olivia Tyler, 7, of Lombard, who came up with the idea to make masks to sell and raise money for a homeless shelter, hand out masks Friday to residents of the Red Roof Inn in Downers Grove.

      Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Olivia Tyler, 7, of Lombard, who came up with the idea to make masks to sell and raise money for a homeless shelter, hand out masks Friday to residents of the Red Roof Inn in Downers Grove.

 
Interactive mapSuburbs' portion Since the outbreak began, there have been 88,166 cases in the suburbs as of Friday, 49.2% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 3,797 deaths in the suburbs, representing 50.6% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Friday, suburban Cook County had 44,666 cases and 2,103 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 60,872 cases and 2,783 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the county health department and medical examiner's office: 1,940 cases and 102 deaths in Des Plaines, 920 cases and 63 deaths in Wheeling, 874 cases and 19 deaths in Palatine, 758 cases and 23 deaths in Streamwood, 750 cases and 10 deaths in Mount Prospect, 729 cases and 19 deaths in Schaumburg, 696 cases and 34 deaths in Arlington Heights, 718 cases and 50 deaths in Glenview, 554 cases and 10 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 598 cases and 29 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 412 cases and 39 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 412 cases and 42 deaths in Northbrook, 420 cases and 12 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 299 cases and 8 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 144 cases and 19 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 11,152 cases and 510 deaths as of Friday.

• Top counts: 920 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 867 cases and 12 deaths in West Chicago, 748 cases and 12 deaths in Glendale Heights, 695 cases and 36 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 599 cases and 12 deaths in Bensenville, 631 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 534 cases and 26 deaths in Lombard, 520 cases and 41 deaths in Elmhurst, 449 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 391 cases and 22 deaths in Wheaton, 311 cases and 5 deaths in Villa Park, 294 cases and 3 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion), 288 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Lake County • The county listed 11,854 cases and 427 deaths on its website as of Friday.

• Top counts: 3,035 to 3,039 in Waukegan, 700 to 704 in Round Lake Beach, 450 to 454 in Mundelein, 380 to 384 in Gurnee, 310 to 314 in Round Lake, 225 to 229 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 240 to 244 in Lake Zurich, 215 to 219 in Vernon Hills, 185 to 189 in Wauconda, 180 to 184 in Libertyville, 155 to 159 in Grayslake.

Kane County• The county confirmed 9,148 cases with 298 deaths on its website Friday.

• Top counts: 3,724 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 2,147 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 854 in Carpentersville, 474 in St. Charles, 399 in South Elgin, 257 in North Aurora, 256 in Geneva, 204 in Batavia, and 72 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 2,882 cases and 112 deaths, according to the health department Friday.

Will County

• 8,443 cases and 339 deaths, as of Friday.

• Cases per town include 573 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 106 in Aurora (Will County portion).

