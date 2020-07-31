Feder: Tribune's John Kass fires back at 'cancel culture' critics
Updated 7/31/2020 6:13 AM
Chicago Tribune columnist John Kass responded forcefully to critics -- including members of the Chicago Tribune Guild -- who accused him of invoking an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory in a column about billionaire George Soros, Robert Feder writes.
Kass broke his silence Wednesday with a column headlined: "What happened to an America where you could freely speak your mind?" "I will not apologize for writing about Soros. I will not bow to those who've wrongly defamed me. I will continue writing my column. The left doesn't like my politics. I get that. I don't like theirs much, either," he wrote.
Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.