Feder: Tribune's John Kass fires back at 'cancel culture' critics

Chicago Tribune columnist John Kass responded forcefully to critics -- including members of the Chicago Tribune Guild -- who accused him of invoking an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory in a column about billionaire George Soros, Robert Feder writes.

Kass broke his silence Wednesday with a column headlined: "What happened to an America where you could freely speak your mind?" "I will not apologize for writing about Soros. I will not bow to those who've wrongly defamed me. I will continue writing my column. The left doesn't like my politics. I get that. I don't like theirs much, either," he wrote.

