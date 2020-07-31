Elgin man charged with reckless homicide in bicyclist's death

A 28-year-old Elgin man, Lance Neal, has been charged with reckless homicide in connection with a Monday crash that killed one bicyclist and seriously injured another.

The charge was announced Friday morning by the Kane County state's attorney's office. Judge Michael Noland set bail at $1 million, meaning Neal would have to post $100,000 bond to be released from jail.

Neal has been charged with reckless homicide; failure to report an accident involving injury or death; aggravated fleeing a police officer; and driving without insurance.

Prosecutors and police say Neal was driving near East Chicago and North Spring streets when he hit a vehicle and then drove off.

The driver of the vehicle followed him and flagged down a police officer, who pursued Neal south on Raymond Street, but slowed his pursuit. Neal accelerated, lost control of his vehicle and hit a husband and wife riding bicycles at Raymond an Purify Drive, according to authorities.

He then ran away, but was arrested two hours later.

The crash killed 52-year-old Sandra E. Sampey of Bartlett. Her husband is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to the news release.

Neal lives in the 0-100 block of Clifford Court.