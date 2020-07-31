Blue Lives Matter rally held near Arlington Heights police station

Police supporters bearing signs saying "Refund the police" -- as well as a few counterdemonstrators with signs reading "Black Lives Matter" -- gathered Friday evening in downtown Arlington Heights.

Between 5 and 7 p.m., about 40 people stood on all four sides of the intersection of Arlington Heights Road and Sigwalt Street. Among them were people waving American flags with the thin blue line.

Many passing vehicles sounded their horns in support. There was also at least one vehicle with a passenger who shouted an expletive at the group.

Patriotic music could be heard in the background.

John and Cathy Stocki of Palatine were among the majority backing the police.

"They put their lives on the line for us. If something happens to me, what am I going to do? I'm going to call the police," John Stocki said.

Cathy Stocki carried a sign urging motorists to make some noise in support of police.

Des Plaines resident Pete Saverino said police are under attack.

"Every city you go to, they want to defund the police," he said.

Arlington Heights resident Julie Rundgren held aloft a sign reading "Re-Fund the Police! She said she was there not only to support police, but also firefighters.

Within the crowd were a few people with Black Lives Matter signs.

They included Mount Prospect resident Ann Fulk, who also had a sign saying "No justice. No peace. No racist police."

She was joined by Mallory Malone, also of Mount Prospect, who carried a "Black Lives Matter" sign that also read, "White Silence = White Consent" and "I can't breathe" and spoke in favor of defunding the police.

"When I say defund the police, I mean taking funds away from the police budget and allocating them to more social services that actually help solve crime and not oppress people," Malone said.