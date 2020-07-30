Trump tweet about delaying election ignites reaction from suburban lawmakers, candidates

Mail-in ballots have sparked a Twitter storm from President Donald Trump, who speculated whether the Nov. 3 election should be delayed, an idea both Democrats and Republicans in Illinois say won't happen. Associated Press

President Donald Trump's musings on Twitter about delaying the Nov. 3 election drew sharp reactions from suburban Democrats while some prominent state Republicans downplayed the impact.

Trump, who has raised unproven claims that voting by mail will lead to election fraud, tweeted Thursday that "with Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. "Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???" the president concluded.

Critics said Trump's idea coincides with negative polls and that the president lacks the power to change the election.

Mail-in ballots are gaining attention amid the COVID-19 pandemic as a safer alternative to mingling with others at polling stations this fall.

"For the president of the United States to suggest that he will try to delay an election is not only deeply disturbing, it is unconstitutional," U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, an attorney, said on Twitter.

"Only Congress can change the date of the general election," the Schaumburg Democrat added.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider of Deerfield said on Twitter that "Congress set the national election date by law in 1845, and only Congress can change the date. We've held elections during the Civil War, two World Wars, the Great Depression, and even the Spanish flu pandemic."

Both candidates for U.S. House in the 6th District -- a hotly contested matchup between Democratic U.S. Rep. Sean Casten and Republican Jeanne Ives -- dismissed delaying the election.

"Vote-by-mail is proven to be a safe and secure method of casting ballots," Casten, of Downers Grove, said in a statement.

Ives plans to vote by mail herself. "We are confident that this election will happen on Nov. 3," the former Wheaton state lawmaker said in a statement.

Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider advised calm.

"I believe the president was expressing his frustration over potential voter fraud," said Schneider, of Bartlett. "I'm sure the election will occur as scheduled."

Republican state Sen. Jim Oberweis, who is challenging Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Naperville in the battleground 14th District, said "a delay should not -- and will not -- occur, and it's not something to joke about.

"No election in American history has ever been delayed. While COVID-19 has created some challenges for administering a normal election, everyone must come together to ensure a free, fair, and regularly scheduled election," said Oberweis, of Sugar Grove.

Illinois' two U.S. senators also entered the fray.

"The president doesn't have the power to delay an election and he knows it," Sen. Dick Durbin tweeted, suggesting Trump "focus on building an effective response to a pandemic that has killed 150,000 Americans and devastated the economy."

Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Hoffman Estates referenced the Constitution on Twitter: "The Congress may determine the time of (choosing) the electors, and the day on which they shall give their votes; which day shall be the same throughout the United States."

Democratic U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley of Chicago said on Twitter that "mail-in voting and absentee voting are the same thing, and are perfectly safe.

"In fact, we should provide strong funding to help support mail-voting so Americans don't have to choose between casting their vote and protecting their health," Quigley wrote.

And Democratic U.S. Rep. Bill Foster of Naperville suggested Trump was "trying to distract from his failures, like over 150,000 COVID-19 deaths and a reeling economy."

According to The Associated Press, the president appointed a commission after his 2016 election to investigate whether voter fraud was widespread, but the panel disbanded without any findings. Trump himself voted by mail in the Florida primary election in March, AP said.

• Daily Herald staff writer Marie Wilson contributed to this report.