Parole denied again for Patricia Columbo, Frank DeLuca in Elk Grove murders

Convicted killers Patricia Columbo and Frank DeLuca have again been denied parole by the Illinois Prisoner Review Board.

Board members Thursday voted 13 to 1 against release for Columbo, who was 19 in 1976 when she and her married lover DeLuca, then 37, murdered her parents and her 13-year-old brother in the family's Elk Grove Village home. Board members voted 14 to zero against release for DeLuca, who authorities say was manipulated by Columbo into participating in the murders.

Convicted in 1977, Columbo, now 64, and DeLuca, 82, were sentenced to more than 300 years for the murders of Patricia's parents, Frank and Mary Columbo, and her brother Michael. They will be eligible for another parole hearing in 2023, according to Jason Sweat, chief legal counsel for the prisoner review board.

Raymond Rose, the former Elk Grove Village deputy police chief who investigated the May 1976 triple homicide, has been attending review board hearings since 1984 to oppose the release of Columbo and DeLuca. Returning to the suburbs from the hearings, which were held at a Department of Corrections gymnasium in Springfield, Rose expressed relief at the review board's decisions.

"We were able to accomplish what the family expected of us and what the community expected of us," said Rose, "to identify the reasons why the people who committed this heinous crime should remain in prison."

Rose, a former Mundelein police chief and Lake County undersheriff, and Elk Grove Village Police Chief Charles Walsh testified for nearly two hours before the 14-person board.

"My sense this time was that they all agreed she's not ready to be released," Rose said.

According to Rose, Columbo instigated and planned the murders, even engaging in a failed attempt to hire hit men to do the job. Eventually, she manipulated DeLuca into killing her family by falsely claiming her father planned to have her and DeLuca killed, Rose said.

Both Frank and Mary Columbo were bludgeoned and shot. Mary Columbo's throat was slit and Frank Columbo was stabbed in the throat and chest. Michael Columbo was stabbed 87 times with scissors.

The horror of those crimes extended far beyond Elk Grove Village, Walsh said.

"That was the day Elk Grove residents started locking their doors," said Walsh, referencing a comment by Mayor Craig Johnson.