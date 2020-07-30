July 30 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

A person wears a mask while leaving a Planet Fitness gym Wednesday in Des Plaines. Planet Fitness will require patrons to wear masks at all locations beginning Saturday. Associated Press

Interactive mapSuburbs' portion Since the outbreak began, there have been 87,384 cases in the suburbs as of Thursday, 49.3% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 3,791 deaths in the suburbs, representing 50.6% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Thursday, suburban Cook County had 44,315 cases and 2,097 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 60,372 cases and 2,775 fatalities. • Top suburb counts from the county health department and medical examiner's office: 1,934 cases and 102 deaths in Des Plaines, 909 cases and 63 deaths in Wheeling, 864 cases and 19 deaths in Palatine, 750 cases and 23 deaths in Streamwood, 743 cases and 10 deaths in Mount Prospect, 717 cases and 19 deaths in Schaumburg, 689 cases and 34 deaths in Arlington Heights, 717 cases and 50 deaths in Glenview, 553 cases and 10 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 588 cases and 29 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 410 cases and 39 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 408 cases and 42 deaths in Northbrook, 420 cases and 12 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 297 cases and 8 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 143 cases and 19 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 11,151 cases and 508 deaths as of Thursday.

• Top counts: 911 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 860 cases and 12 deaths in West Chicago, 745 cases and 12 deaths in Glendale Heights, 692 cases and 36 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 597 cases and 12 deaths in Bensenville, 625 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 530 cases and 26 deaths in Lombard, 512 cases and 40 deaths in Elmhurst, 446 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 382 cases and 22 deaths in Wheaton, 309 cases and 5 deaths in Villa Park, 290 cases and 3 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion), 279 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Lake County • The county listed 11,768 cases and 427 deaths on its website as of Thursday.

• Top counts: 3,005 to 3,009 in Waukegan, 675 to 679 in Round Lake Beach, 445 to 449 in Mundelein, 375 to 379 in Gurnee, 295 to 299 in Round Lake, 220 to 224 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 240 to 244 in Lake Zurich, 215 to 219 in Vernon Hills, 180 to 184 in Wauconda, 180 to 184 in Libertyville, 145 to 149 in Grayslake.

Kane County• The county confirmed 9,065 cases with 297 deaths on its website Thursday.

• Top counts: 3,702 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 2,139 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 849 in Carpentersville, 469 in St. Charles, 393 in South Elgin, 254 in North Aurora, 250 in Geneva, 199 in Batavia, and 71 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 2,846 cases and 111 deaths, according to the health department Thursday.

Will County

• 8,352 cases and 338 deaths, as of Thursday.

• Cases per town include 562 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 106 in Aurora (Will County portion).