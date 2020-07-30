Feder: CBS 2 reporter Vince Gerasole joins Archdiocese to 'help fill spiritual void'

After two decades as WBBM-Channel 2's "smart, eloquent and creative storyteller," Vince Gerasole is leaving the TV news business for a higher calling, Robert Feder writes.

The CBS-owned station stalwart will sign off in mid-August to join the Archdiocese of Chicago as director of multimedia content, according to an announcement Wednesday by Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, archbishop of Chicago.

"The Archdiocese is full of rich inspirational stories, and I'll be helping Cardinal Cupich and the team develop new ways with audio and video to bring them to the faithful on a daily basis," Gerasole told me. "This is especially important now that so many are unable to get to church because of COVID-19."

In a letter to his CBS 2 co-workers, Gerasole expressed his gratitude and respect: "There are many facets to journalism, from those bringing us closer to a work of art to those that speak truth to power and seek to right wrongs," he wrote. "My hat is off to my brave colleagues who continue to forge ahead at a time when their work is increasingly maligned but needed more than ever."

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.