Man with ties to Elgin found in Michigan

Thomas Sexton has been found after he went missing for nine days.

A man with ties to Elgin who'd disappeared was found after nine days after he'd disappeared in southwestern Michigan.

Thomas Sexton, 29, of Detroit, had last been seen the evening of July 20 in Sawyer, Michigan. He was found sometime between late last night and early this morning, according to multiple posts on the "Operation Find Tommy Sexton" Facebook page.

Dozens of people, including from Elgin and Schaumburg, had helped in the search, driving to Michigan to scour the area, talk to people and post flyers. There had been multiple possible sightings of Sexton over the last few days, his relatives said.

Sexton had been staying with his mother and his younger brother in Elgin during the COVID-19 pandemic. The family went earlier this month to stay at a cottage in Sawyer, Michigan.

"At last the search for Tommy is over and he was reunited with his family. Could you feel the cheers and tears?" one relative posted this morning. "Prayers answered for many in the wee hours of the morning. To all who participated in the search for Tommy from the bottom and top of the hearts and soul of his family we say thank you. Your efforts, energy, love, and support will never be forgotten."