July 29 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, depicts the coronavirus as viewed through a microscope. Courtesy of the CDC

Interactive mapSuburbs' portion Since the outbreak began, there have been 86,659 cases in the suburbs as of Wednesday, 49% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 3,786 deaths in the suburbs, representing 51% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Wednesday, suburban Cook County had 43,999 cases and 2,094 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 60,002 cases and 2,770 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the county health department and medical examiner's office: 1,925 cases and 102 deaths in Des Plaines, 903 cases and 63 deaths in Wheeling, 857 cases and 19 deaths in Palatine, 749 cases and 23 deaths in Streamwood, 740 cases and 10 deaths in Mount Prospect, 713 cases and 19 deaths in Schaumburg, 713 cases and 50 deaths in Glenview, 684 cases and 34 deaths in Arlington Heights, 583 cases and 29 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 549 cases and 10 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 415 cases and 12 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 408 cases and 39 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 404 cases and 42 deaths in Northbrook, 295 cases and 8 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 142 cases and 19 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 11,066 cases and 508 deaths as of Wednesday.

• Top counts: 905 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 854 cases and 12 deaths in West Chicago, 742 cases and 12 deaths in Glendale Heights, 680 cases and 36 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 620 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 596 cases and 12 deaths in Bensenville, 525 cases and 26 deaths in Lombard, 504 cases and 40 deaths in Elmhurst, 442 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 375 cases and 22 deaths in Wheaton, 308 cases and 5 deaths in Villa Park, 285 cases and 3 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion), 274 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Lake County • The county reported 11,649 cases and 439 deaths, according to IDPH as of Wednesday.

• Top counts: 3,005 to 3,009 in Waukegan, 675 to 679 in Round Lake Beach, 445 to 449 in Mundelein, 375 to 379 in Gurnee, 295 to 299 in Round Lake, 220 to 294 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 240 to 244 in Lake Zurich, 215 to 219 in Vernon Hills, 180 to 184 in Wauconda, 180 to 184 in Libertyville, 145 to 149 in Grayslake.

Kane County• The county confirmed 8,979 cases with 297 deaths on its website Wednesday.

• Top counts: 3,680 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 2,122 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 839 in Carpentersville, 452 in St. Charles, 389 in South Elgin, 247 in Geneva, 250 in North Aurora, 195 in Batavia, and 70 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 2,784 cases and 111 deaths, according to the health department Wednesday.

Will County

• 8,260 cases and 338 deaths, as of Wednesday.

• Cases per town include 546 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 106 in Aurora (Will County portion).