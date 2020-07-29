Dist. 204 delaying return date, deadline to choose online instruction

Neuqua Valley High School and other schools in Indian Prairie Unit District 204 will not be back in session now until Sept. 4. Daily Herald file photo, 2018

Indian Prairie Unit District 204 is delaying the start of its school year until Sept. 3 as administrators work to ensure their Return to School plan is in line with the latest state guidance.

Superintendent Adrian Talley on Wednesday sent a notice to the District 204 community announcing several changes to the plan initially presented July 13 for a new school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with the start of school being delayed from Aug. 20 to Sept. 3, the district also is making three changes related to an online academy it is offering for families who do not want their students to attend in-person classes.

Parents now have until 6 p.m. Aug. 3 to register for the online academy if they want to choose that option instead of a hybrid A/B/C schedule with in-person and virtual learning. The deadline has been pushed back two days from the original date of Aug. 1.

The district also is allowing parents to change a selection they previously made of either hybrid or fully online learning, with details available at www.ipsd.org/news.aspx?id=107910.

District 204 serves roughly 27,400 students in portions of Naperville, Aurora, Bolingbrook and Plainfield.