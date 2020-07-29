Columbo family's killers trying again for parole

When a Cook County judge sentenced Patricia Columbo and Frank DeLuca to more than 300 years in prison for the murders of Columbo's father, mother and 13-year-old brother, his intention was clear.

The judge meant for the convicted killers to spend the rest of their lives in prison, said former Elk Grove Village Deputy Police Chief Raymond Rose, the detective assigned to investigate the May 1976 homicides. And Rose intends to make sure the Illinois Prisoner Review Board abides by that intention Thursday when they will again consider releasing Columbo, 64, and DeLuca, 82.

"Time truly does not heal all wounds. Time does not minimize the significance of wiping out an entire family," said Rose in an April letter to review board members in which he described the Brantwood Avenue crime scene as a "horrific site" with "blood everywhere."

According to Rose, Columbo instigated and planned the murders of her parents, Frank and Mary, and brother, Michael, even engaging in a failed attempt to hire hit men to do the job. Eventually, she manipulated DeLuca, 37, her married lover, into killing her family by falsely claiming her father planned to have her and DeLuca killed, Rose said.

Both Frank and Mary Columbo were bludgeoned and shot. Mary Columbo's throat was slit, and Frank Columbo was stabbed in the throat and chest. Michael Columbo was stabbed 87 times with scissors.

Columbo, 19 at the time of the murders, previously has won support from some on the prisoner review board.

"There is no amount of time that can pass or good deeds you can do that can undo the evil that was done," wrote Rose, who is also the former Mundelein police chief and Lake County undersheriff.

Elk Grove Village Police Chief Charles Walsh echoed Rose's sentiments in his letter to the review board arguing that allowing Columbo the freedom she denied her family "would be a mockery of our judicial system."

The review board hearings commence at 9 a.m.. A decision is expected later in the day.