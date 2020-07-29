Barrington District 220 reverses course, switches to online classes only

Reversing course on its plan to let parents choose between in-person and online classes, Barrington Area Unit School District 220 announced Wednesday that it would offer only remote learning when school opens next month.

In a message to the school community announcing the change, Superintendent Brian Harris said officials concluded that the original plan to welcome some students back on campus is not attainable.

"This is an extremely difficult decision and while I know many families and staff will welcome the change, I realize many others will not," Harris wrote.

The remote learning plan is necessary to meet current public health guidelines and keep all students and staff healthy, he added.

The school board has scheduled a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, to review the change and discuss remote learning guidelines, Harris wrote.

The meeting will take place in the cafeteria of Barrington Middle School -- Station Campus. Due to public health guidelines, capacity will be limited to 50 people in the room. Masks will be required for those who attend. The meeting also will be broadcast on the district's YouTube channel.

Harris did not indicate how long exclusively online learning would remain in place, or under what circumstances students would be allowed to return for in-person classes.

"I am confident we will maintain excellent teaching and learning in Barrington 220, while we provide a safe and healthy environment for students and staff," he wrote. "We will continue updating the community as the situation changes."

District 220 was among the first school systems in the suburbs to announce a reopening plan this month. At the time, school leaders said they believed they could have students back on campus safely, while also offering an opt out for parents who were not comfortable sending their children back.

However, Harris warned then that the situation was "extremely fluid" and the district would be ready to pivot if circumstances warranted it.